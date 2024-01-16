Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa denied extra year of eligibility by NCAA, per report

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa's waiver appeal to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility has been denied, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday. Tagovailoa, who also played for Alabama before joining the Terrapins, will now prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.

Although Tagovailoa only played one season for the Crimson Tide, Alabama and former coach Nick Saban were a part of Tagovailoa's plea to the NCAA, according to Thamel. The waiver aimed for Tagovailoa to receive an extra year from his freshman season with the Crimson Tide, where he appeared in five games, one over the four-game limit for redshirting.

Tagovailoa is the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa, who now plays for the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The brothers were teammates on the 2019 Alabama roster.

Tagovailoa was one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten during his career, becoming the conference's all-time leading passer with 11,256 yards with 76 touchdowns to 37 interceptions in four seasons as the Terrapins' starter.

Tagovailoa had previously entered the transfer portal, as he was seeking to play his final season of eligibility with a new program.

The waiver made the case for Tagovailoa to receive an extra year of eligibility from his freshman season at Alabama in 2019, when he appeared in five games, one more than the redshirt limit of four games. According to ESPN, Tagovailoa played only two snaps in appearances against Duke and Mississippi State that season.

Career: 964 of 1,436 passing (67.1%) for 11,356 yards with 77 touchdowns to 37 interceptions; 262 carries for 205 yards with one touchdown

2019 (Alabama): 9 of 12 passing (75%) for 100 yards with one touchdown

2020 (Maryland): 75 of 122 passing (61.5%) for 1,011 yards with seven touchdowns to seven interceptions; 26 carries for 44 yards with two touchdowns

2021: 328 of 474 passing (69.2%) for 3,860 yards with 26 touchdowns to 11 interceptions; 80 carries for 81 yards with two touchdowns

2022: 262 of 391 passing (67%) for 3,008 yards with 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions; 87 carries for 64 yards with four touchdowns

2023: 290 of 437 passing (66.4%) for 3,377 yards with 25 touchdowns to 11 interceptions; 68 carries for 18 yards with five touchdowns

Tagovailoa was expected to be a 2025 NFL Draft prospect, meaning he hasn't been part of mock draft projections by many experts.

