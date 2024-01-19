Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

More quarterback bloodlines are about to be injected into the NFL as Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declares for the 2024 NFL Draft. This comes after Tagovailoa previously sought a waiver to his extend his eligibility for a sixth season.

Tagovailoa exits the college level as the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader and a three-year starter for the Maryland Terrapins. During Tagovailoa’s final season, he put up the best numbers of his career with 3,377 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns, and maintained a quarterback rating of 145.1. While the team as a whole failed to meet expectations, Tagovailoa was a standout.

Not quite in the same talent range as his brother, Tagovailoa is still an experienced quarterback with enough arm strength to be a high-level backup at the NFL level. With high-level processing, plenty of starting experience, and good intangibles, Tagovailoa should find himself drafted sometime during day three as a potential long-term backup during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire