Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa cites brother Tua's hip injury in NCAA eligibility waiver

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa shocked the college football world on Friday, entering the NCAA transfer portal after a productive four-year career with the Terrapins.

Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama quarterback and current Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, played four years in Maryland under coach Mike Locksley after spending one season with the Crimson Tide in 2019. Even with his extra year of eligibility afforded him by the COVID-19-affected 2020 season, the younger Tagovailoa has exhausted his eligibility following the 2023 college football season.

But ESPN's Pete Thamel, in a since-deleted tweet, reported the former Alabama and Maryland QB has applied for a re-instatement waiver with the NCAA, hoping to get one more season of eligibility to play in 2024. Tagovailoa is basing his waiver on the 2019 Mississippi State game, which he said he decided to enter following his brother's devastating hip injury.

“Honestly, if I could do it again, hopefully my brother doesn’t get injured and I’m not in that emotional state where I want to play in the game," Tagovailoa told Thamel. "If I got to do it over again, I wouldn’t have played in the game. … Coach asked me if I wanted to go in. Of course I wanted to go in and play for my brother. And that’s what happened.”

In so doing, he contributed to burning his redshirt under the NCAA's four-game rule — and a chance to retain a year of eligibility. Per his former Alabama player bio, Tagovailoa "came in late for the Tide, handing the ball off to run out the clock in Starkville." His fifth game saw him complete 2 of 3 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown vs. Western Carolina on Nov. 23, 2019 — one week after Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

In a follow-up story by ESPN, Tagovailoa said Maryland applied for the waiver on his behalf on Thursday, saying it was in the NCAA's hands. He also said Alabama's coaching staff has been supportive of him and that he didn't have any hard feelings toward the program. As for why Tagovailoa wants the extra year of eligibility, he claimed it was to further bolster his NFL draft stock:

"I think with another opportunity and another year of college, I can raise that to a Day 1 (pick)," Tagovailoa told Thamel. "Obviously, that's the goal. I have the experience to get better. I've seen the defenses before."

It remains to be seen whether the NCAA will be willing to budge off its four-game redshirt rule, which allows a player to participate in as many as four games without burning a redshirt (bowl games do not count toward that total).

As it stands, Tagovailoa's future hinges on the NCAA's decision: Should he be granted the waiver, he will likely remain in college for another season, though where that may be is as of yet unknown. Should the NCAA deny Tagovailoa's application, he almost certainly will set his sights on the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Tagovailoa has shown a proficency passing the ball, leaving Maryland not only as the program's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (77), career completions (955), completion percentage (67.1%), and 300-yard passing games (15), but also the Big Ten's all-time leading passer (11,356 yards).

This story has been updated to reflect the Mississippi State was not Taulia Tagovaila's final game played in 2019.

