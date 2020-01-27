Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager announces he has entered the transfer portal

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Max Bortenschlager has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Thankful for all of the opportunities given to me, the memories made, and the lessons learned, yet excited for the future pic.twitter.com/5ebH3HutMF — Max Bortenschlager (@mbortenschlager) January 27, 2020

Originally recruited by former Terrapins head coach D.J. Durkin, Bortenschlager joined the team in 2016. As a freshman, he appeared in two games. He made his first career start against then-No. 19 Nebraska, where the Terps fell, 28-7.

His best season with Maryland came as a sophomore, where he started eight games for the Terrapins and appeared in 10. Bortenschlager was forced into action due to season-ending ACL injuries to quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill. He threw for 10 touchdowns and over 1,300 yards in 2017.

As a junior, Bortenschlager found himself once again buried on the depth chart behind Hill and Pigrome. Primarily serving as the holder on extra points and field goal attempts, Bortenschlager suffered a season-ending ankle injury three games into the season.

Under new head coach Mike Locksley, Bortenschlager did not see the field in 2019. The year will count as a redshirt, as to why he has two seasons remaining as a graduate transfer.

The Terrapins have quarterback Josh Jackson and Pigrome returning in 2020. Additionally, Lance LeGendre will be in the mix for the starting job after redshirting in 2019. He was originally a four-star recruit.

