Maryland places 12th in final AP Top 25 poll, Virginia 16th

The final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the college basketball season was released on Wednesday after the competitive season was cut short due to concerns from the coronavirus.

Maryland placed 12th for the second straight week and Virginia moved up a spot to 16th. Other Mid-Atlantic programs Richmond and Liberty also received votes in the final edition of the poll.

1. Kansas (63) 28-3 (1)

2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 (2)

3. Dayton (1) 29-2 (3)

4. Florida St. 26-5 (4)

5. Baylor 26-4 (5)

6. San Diego St. 30-2 (6)

7. Creighton 24-7 (7)

8. Kentucky 25-6 (8)

9. Michigan St. 22-9 (9)

10. Villanova 24-7 (11)

11. Duke 25-6 (10)

12. Maryland 24-7 (12)

13. Oregon 24-7 (13)

14. Louisville 24-7 (15)

15. Seton Hall 21-9 (16)

16. Virginia 23-7 (17)

17. Wisconsin 21-10 (18)

18. BYU 24-8 (14)

19. Ohio St. 21-10 (19)

20. Auburn 25-6 (20)

21. Illinois 21-10 (21)

22. Houston 23-8 (22)

23. Butler 22-9 (24)

24. West Virginia 21-10 (22)

25. Iowa 20-11 (25)

















































The Terrapins are the second-highest team from the Big Ten in the Top 25 poll, behind only Michigan State. No conference had more teams than the Big Ten's six.

As with many teams, Maryland had high aspirations for the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament fresh off their first co-Big Ten title. The Terps were surely going to be a national championship contender given their talent, experience and how they managed the most competitive conference in the country. Not having the opportunity was "devasting" to head coach Mark Turgeon.

The season wraps up with Maryland as one of the few teams in the NCAA to place in the Top 25 poll every week throughout the 2019-20 season. Their worst placement was 17th in mid-January.

The Cavaliers are another team that was heading in the right direction at the end of the season. Winners of eight in a row, Tony Bennett's Cavaliers were rolling as they looked to defend their national title.

