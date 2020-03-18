Maryland places 12th in final AP Top 25 poll, Virginia 16th

Tyler Byrum
NBC Sports Washington

The final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the college basketball season was released on Wednesday after the competitive season was cut short due to concerns from the coronavirus. 

Maryland placed 12th for the second straight week and Virginia moved up a spot to 16th. Other Mid-Atlantic programs Richmond and Liberty also received votes in the final edition of the poll. 

1. Kansas (63)         28-3 (1)
2. Gonzaga (1)        31-2 (2)
3. Dayton (1)           29-2 (3)
4. Florida St.           26-5 (4)
5. Baylor                 26-4 (5)
6. San Diego St.     30-2 (6)
7. Creighton           24-7 (7)
8. Kentucky            25-6 (8)
9. Michigan St.       22-9 (9)
10. Villanova          24-7 (11)
11. Duke                 25-6 (10)
12. Maryland         24-7 (12)
13. Oregon             24-7 (13)
14. Louisville          24-7 (15)
15. Seton Hall        21-9 (16)
16. Virginia            23-7 (17)
17. Wisconsin         21-10 (18)
18. BYU                   24-8 (14)
19. Ohio St.            21-10 (19)
20. Auburn             25-6 (20)
21. Illinois               21-10 (21)
22. Houston           23-8 (22)
23. Butler                22-9 (24)
24. West Virginia   21-10 (22)
25. Iowa                  20-11 (25)























The Terrapins are the second-highest team from the Big Ten in the Top 25 poll, behind only Michigan State. No conference had more teams than the Big Ten's six. 

As with many teams, Maryland had high aspirations for the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament fresh off their first co-Big Ten title. The Terps were surely going to be a national championship contender given their talent, experience and how they managed the most competitive conference in the country. Not having the opportunity was "devasting" to head coach Mark Turgeon

The season wraps up with Maryland as one of the few teams in the NCAA to place in the Top 25 poll every week throughout the 2019-20 season. Their worst placement was 17th in mid-January.

The Cavaliers are another team that was heading in the right direction at the end of the season. Winners of eight in a row, Tony Bennett's Cavaliers were rolling as they looked to defend their national title. 

