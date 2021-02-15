Maryland pays tribute to head coach Brenda Frese after 500th win with Terps

Maryland pays tribute to Brenda Frese after 500th win with Terps originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Since taking the Maryland women’s basketball job in 2002, Brenda Frese has cemented herself as the greatest coach in program history.

Winning the national championship with the Terrapins back in 2006 was the high point, but Frese has made the Terrapins a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.

With the Terps’ 95-73 victory over Nebraska on Sunday, Frese won her 500th game with the program, bringing Maryland to a 14-2 overall record.

19 years with 500 𝓦s and breaking records. Here’s to our leader that’s made us all better along the way! 🐢#FearTheTurtle x @BrendaFrese pic.twitter.com/0v8BG06hOW — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 15, 2021

No. 500 wasn’t the only accolade Frese snagged on Sunday -- the win over the Cornhuskers also made Frese the winningest head coach in Maryland program history eclipsing Chris Weller (499).

When asked about what 500 wins would mean for her and the program, Frese made sure to give credit to the entire program.

“To get 500 wins here, it’s truly humbling. I think most important is the journey—you don’t get to 500 wins as a program by yourself, but collectively that journey that’s taken place over time,” Frese said.

Congratulations to our leader on being the most successful coach in our history and winning in every sense of the word.



500 wins at Maryland, a new program record.#FearTheTurtle x @BrendaFrese pic.twitter.com/sCIIrbSo89 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 14, 2021

The Terps paid tribute to Frese via multiple posts on Twitter, one of them reading “Congratulations to our leader on being the most successful coach in our history and winning in every sense of the word. 500 wins at Maryland, a new program record.”

What perhaps makes Frese’s success this season even more memorable is the adversity the team has faced thus far due to injury and transfers.

Angel Reese, the Terps’ star freshman forward—and highest recruit in program history—fractured her foot in December and will be out at least 12 weeks. Redshirt junior Channise Lewis suffered a torn ACL in January and will miss the remainder of the season.

This past offseason, three players—Shakira Austin (Ole Miss), Taylor Mikesell (Oregon) and Olivia Owens (Kentucky) -- transferred. Yet still, the Terps are ranked ninth in the nation by the Associated Press. That's an amazing season for a team that faced so much adversity.

Maryland's next game is Wednesday at 1pm as it takes on Illinois at home.