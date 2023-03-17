Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan to have official visit with Cardinals

The NFL draft is at the end of April and NFL teams are busy preparing for it, evaluating players. They can host 30 players for official visits, flying them in, giving them a tour of the facility and having them overnight.

These visit range from top prospects to potential undrafted rookie signings.

One of the Cardinals’ official top-30 visits will be with Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

A 6-foot-6, 306-pound tackle who started at left tackle four years for the Terrapins, he is long and athletic. He moves well enough to play tackle but doesn’t have great arm length (33 5/8 in.).

He participated in the Senior Bowl.

He is probably a Day 3 selection or could go undrafted.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

LOOK: Results of latest mock draft simulation for Cardinals POLL: Grade this new mock draft with 3 trades, 12 picks Mock draft Saturday: Lots of trades, picks for Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire