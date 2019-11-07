Maryland at Ohio State: Can the Terps shock the college football world?

Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) comes into Saturday's game the loser of four straight. A season that began with such promise has begun to go off the rails, but all will be forgotten if the Terps can pull off the miracle upset over the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten). Kickoff from the Horseshoe is set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's game.

Maryland took Ohio State to double overtime last year

It is so easy to simply dismiss the Terps' chances Saturday and for good reason. This game looks like a complete mismatch, but so did last year's. Maryland jumped out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed until overtime. They even held a 45-38 lead with less than two minutes to go in regulation, but the defense could not hold. The Terps lost in double overtime when they elected to go for two and the win, but Tyrrell Pigrome missed an open receiver in the end zone.

The catalyst for Maryland's big day was running back Anthony McFarland who rushed for a career-high 298 yards and two touchdowns. He broke touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards in the first quarter to put the Terps ahead.

Ohio State is ranked No. 1

The Buckeyes are the top team in the nation according to the only rankings that really matter. The first College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday and Ohio State was on top. This should come as little surprise considering how consistently dominant Ohio State has been this season including a 38-7 drubbing of Wisconsin in its last game.

The Buckeyes certainly have looked like the best team in the nation as they have plowed through their schedule with relative ease to this point.

Ohio State has the best player in the nation

Forget Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow. Quarterbacks always tend to steal the spotlight in football, but the best player in the nation is a Buckeye and he's playing on the other side of the ball.

Defensive end Chase Young leads the country in sacks with 13.5 and also has 15.5 tackles for loss. He is an absolute monster on the defensive line and the Terps are going to have a hard time trying to contain him.

Maryland has allowed 21 sacks this season. The play of the offensive line is coming under increased scrutiny given the uncertainty at quarterback. Josh Jackson got the start last week and was pressured relentlessly by Michigan. The Terps made it into the red zone only twice against the Wolverines and twice the pass rush prevented Maryland from getting any points. The first drive came to an end as Jackson was hit in the backfield resulting in an interception. The second, Jackson was sacked on third down and Maryland missed the subsequent field goal attempt.

If Pigrome is ready, it would not be a surprise to see him get a bulk of the snaps considering he is much more mobile which can mitigate the suddenly porous offensive line. Regardless, the Terps are going to have their hands full with Young.

Maryland has the worst pass defense in the Big Ten

The defense hung tough with Michigan last week which is encouraging. Statistically, however, it has not been a great season on that side of the ball.

Maryland ranks dead last in the Big Ten in pass defense, giving up 262.8 yards per game through the air. The defense also ranks 13th out of 14 in total defense ahead of only Rutgers.

Ohio State comes into Saturday's game with the top offense in the conference and sixth in the nation averaging 514.8 yards per game. The run game led by J.K. Dobbins is fueling those big numbers with 284.3 yards per game. The Buckeyes rank only 6th in the conference in terms of passing offense, but that is deceiving. Quarterback Justin Fields has not passed for more than 234 yards this season because he hasn't had to.

Keandre Jones will play his former team

Linebacker Keandre Jones was a star recruit coming out of Good Counsel in 2016. He elected to go to Ohio State and spent three years there as a backup before electing to return home and transfer to Maryland. Now as a transfer, he has been a major addition for the Terps and leads the team in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (11). This will be a big game for him as he is returning to the Horseshoe with Maryland for a chance to play his former team.

