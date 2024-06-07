Maryland native Angel Reese returns to DMV to face Mystics

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of the biggest names in women’s sports, Baltimore, Maryland native Angel Reese, returned to the DMV in the matchup between the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky on Thursday.

“I love the WNBA, and I’ve loved it since I was a little girl, so being able to be in this moment is surreal for me,” Reese said. “A lot of people don’t have the same opportunities as me, growing up you didn’t see a lot of people from Baltimore being able to make it to the WNBA.”

Reese started her basketball journey at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. Her talent was recognized early, as she was rated a five-star recruit.

Reese continued her basketball career, starting at the University of Maryland for two seasons, before transferring to Louisiana State University, where she won a national championship.

With the rapid growth of women’s basketball in the DMV and the nation, the Mystics decided to move four games to Capital One Arena this season. Thursday’s game vs. Chicago marks the first game away from the team’s typical Entertainment & Sports Arena home.

The change in venues, a decision driven by the WNBA’s growing popularity, can be attributed in part to Reese. Her influence is evident in the nearly 15,000-person difference in capacity between the arenas.

“From St. Frances, from Baltimore, from my family, from high school, middle school, elementary school, hair stylists, everybody is coming out tonight,” Reese said before the game. “A lot of people are going to be able to come, I got a lot of tickets, I had to pay for a lot of tickets. It’s worth it… …Just being able to enjoy my family is something that’s important to me.”

While the Mystics had a chance to land Angel Reese in the draft, they selected Aaliyah Edwards sixth overall, with Reese landing to the Sky at number seven.

Edwards and Reese won’t be the only top picks to play in Capital One Arena this week, with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in town on Friday.

