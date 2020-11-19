Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps' virus outbreak

The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.

It's the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.

Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

''I am gutted for our team and for our fans,'' Locksley said in a statement. ''This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.

''As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana (on Nov. 28) will begin immediately.''

Over the past seven days, 15 Maryland players have tested positive. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests. The university announced that 33 players are in the program's COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations Nov. 21 and are next scheduled to face Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28.

Overall, 16 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25