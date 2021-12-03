Maryland men's basketball parts ways with head coach Mark Turgeon

Maryland men's basketball is parting ways with head coach Mark Turgeon amid his 11th season in College Park.

Maryland Athletics announced Friday that Turgeon would be stepping down, effective immediately.

"After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men's Basketball program," said athletics director Damon Evans. "He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He's a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives."

Maryland Athletics and Mark Turgeon mutually agree to part ways. https://t.co/gJqELsJb1J — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 3, 2021

Assistant coach Danny Manning has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual," said Turgeon. "My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward. Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you."

Mark Turgeon had been coach at Maryland since the 2011-12 season.

Turgeon led the Terrapins to the 2020 Big Ten championship and five of the last six NCAA tournaments, recording winning seasons over the last 10 years.

Story continues

Turgeon's coaching résumé also includes stops at Texas A&M, Wichita State and Jacksonville State.

Manning was hired by Turgeon in April 2021. Manning most recently spent the last year as an analyst for EPSN following his years as the head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Before Wake Forest, Manning was the head coach of Tulsa.

The Terrapins' first game under Manning will take place on Sunday against Northwestern.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland basketball, Mark Turgeon part ways after 11 seasons