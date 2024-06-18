Maryland men’s basketball reportedly adds 5th transfer in Memphis guard Jayhlon Young

There will be another J. Young on the Maryland men’s basketball roster next season, but it won’t be All-Big Ten point guard Jahmir Young.

Jayhlon Young has reportedly agreed to transfer to the Terps from Memphis, where the 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 11 minutes in 27 games as a redshirt junior. He shot 43.4% from the field (23 of 53) and 30.8% (4 of 13) from beyond the arc.

Maryland will be the fifth stop for Dallas resident who spent 2019-20 at Grambling State, the next two seasons at Baton Rouge Community College, and 2022-23 at Central Florida.

Young is the fifth player to transfer to the Terps, joining guards Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Belmont), Selton Miguel (South Florida) and Rodney Rice (Virginia Tech), and forward Tafara Gapare (Georgia Tech).