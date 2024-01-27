Maryland men’s basketball overcomes slow start to cruise past Nebraska, 73-51

COLLEGE PARK — After earning a difficult and hard-fought win at Iowa on Wednesday night, Maryland men’s basketball could have used a break against Nebraska.

The Terps got their wish, sprinting to a 17-point advantage by halftime and settling into cruise control en route to a 73-51 victory over the visiting Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon before an announced 15,481 at Xfinity Center.

Junior power forward Julian Reese led the way with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three steals for his 10th double-double of the season. Fifth-year senior point guard Jahmir Young had what amounted to a quiet day by his standards after scoring only 12 points on 5 of 15 shooting, which is tied for his second-lowest output of the season. But he accounted for nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Young’s performance didn’t hurt Maryland because of some much-needed production from the bench. Freshman small forward Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and senior point guard Jahari Long added 11 points, becoming only the second pair of Terps reserves to reach double figures in the same game this season. (Kaiser and freshman shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, in a 105-65 throttling of Alcorn State on Dec. 12.)

Long, who shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line, has played some of his best basketball recently. In his past three games, he has connected on 9 of 15 shots overall and 8 of 10 from long distance.

With his first rebound of the game with 18:08 left in the first half, fifth-year senior small forward Donta Scott corralled the 800th board of his career and became only the fifth player in program history to reach 1,500 points and 800 rebounds. Scott (1,538 points, 803 rebounds) joined Tom McMillen (1,807, 859), Keith Booth (1,776, 916), Terence Morris (1,733, 925) and Lonny Baxter (1,858, 998).

And with the 135th start of his career, Scott is one shy of tying Steve Blake’s school record. He finished with nine points, five assists and four rebounds.

Saturday’s win helped Maryland (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) improve to 26-3 at home since the start of last season, which coincided with the beginning of the Kevin Willard era. The team’s .897 winning percentage at home against Big Ten opponents over the past 1 1/2 years ranks as the second-best mark in the conference, trailing only Purdue’s .920 success rate.

The game did not begin swimmingly for the Terps, who were stagnant on offense and sluggish on defense in the first five minutes. That opened the door for Nebraska to race to a 12-2 advantage on the strength of 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range.

Long’s first 3-pointer ignited Maryland, which embarked on a 13-3 run over a 3:54 span to tie the score at 15 midway through the first half. After the Cornhuskers regained a 20-18 lead, the Terps scored eight unanswered points to take a 26-20 lead.

Maryland took over in the final 6:09 of the period, employing a 16-2 run to take a 44-27 advantage into halftime. Scott and Long scored five points each to fuel that burst.

The Terps won back-to-back games after trailing in both by double figures for the first time since 2008-09, which was the last year of the program’s box score data. They overcame a 10-point deficit to overtake Iowa, 69-67, on Wednesday night.

Junior shooting guard C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 14 points to pace Nebraska. But none of his teammates reached double digits, and the team missed junior small forward Juwan Gary (11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game), who sat out his third consecutive game because of a leg injury.

The Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5) lost for the fourth time in their past seven games and fell to 1-7 against the Terps in College Park. Nebraska has not won at Maryland since Jan. 1, 2017, when that squad escaped with a 67-65 victory — a span of seven games.

Maryland at Michigan State

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Radio: 105.7 FM