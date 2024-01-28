Maryland men’s basketball finds shooting touch, reliable bench scoring in win over Nebraska | TAKEAWAYS

COLLEGE PARK — In Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-51 thrashing of Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Center, Julian Reese’s 10th double-double of the season and double-digit performances by Jamie Kaiser Jr. and Jahari Long off the bench drew the most attention.

Perhaps lost in the shuffle was a versatile effort by Jahmir Young, who racked up 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Terps claim their most lopsided victory at home against a Big Ten opponent since March 3, 2016, when that squad walloped Illinois, 81-55.

But the fifth-year senior point guard attempted a game-high 15 shots and missed 10 of them. He also did not earn a trip to the free throw line for only the second time this winter and the first since a 57-40 loss at then-No. 21 Villanova on Nov. 17.

As uncharacteristic as his showing was, Terps coach Kevin Willard assured anyone who would listen that Young would not be that quiet that often.

“We’re still going to rely on Jahmir,” he said. “Obviously, he didn’t have the best night, but that little man’s been balling. I think for him, he relaxes a little bit, especially at home. He loves playing at home. He’s got a lot of family, friends, and it does take him a little time at home to kind of relax. So I think when other guys kind of start getting going, it really helps him get going offensively where on the road, he kind of takes it on himself to get everyone going.

“I think at home, he almost defers to other guys. So I think those guys coming in and making shots just kind of helped him relax a little bit.”

Here are three observations from Saturday’s game.

This time, Maryland wasn’t the one making costly turnovers

For only the sixth time this winter, the Terps (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) kept their turnovers in single figures — and improved to 5-1 in those games.

Maryland committed only eight turnovers against Nebraska, including only three in the first half. It was a welcomed departure for a group that has averaged 12.2 giveaways thus far and 15 in its past three games.

Instead, it was the Cornhuskers’ inability to protect the ball that fueled the Terps’ offensive production. Nebraska committed 18 turnovers (tied for its second-worst total this season), which Maryland converted into 25 points.

The Terps’ full-court press accounted for several giveaways in the first half, including one for Nebraska failing to get the ball across midcourt in 10 seconds with 8:24 remaining. Twenty seconds later, Young hit a short jumper to give Maryland a 26-20 lead.

“That 10-second call kind of got us riled up, and we kind of got momentum that way,” said Reese, the junior power forward who grew up in Randallstown and graduated from St. Frances. “After we had that lead going into the half, we just tried to keep our foot on the neck because we really weren’t in that position all season in the conference. We just tried to stay on top and keep our foot on the gas as we did.”

In the second half, the Terps shifted their attention to defense. After Nebraska hit 7 of 13 shots from 3-point range in the first half, it went just 3-for-8 in the second.

Willard credited his players with successfully operating the defense, which limited the Cornhuskers to their lowest output of the season and held them more than 27 points below their season average.

“We’re never going to be pretty on offense. But we have so many less breakdowns,” he said, referring to the defense, which continues to lead the Big Ten in scoring at 63.4 points allowed per game. “When we go watch film on Monday, we’ll watch our defensive breakdowns and the last four or five games, it’s like five or six clips. Even when teams score, it’s because they’re earning it. So I just think everyone’s locked in on what we’re doing.”

Maryland found its range … for good?

Until they hit 11 3-pointers Saturday, the Terps had not compiled double figures in that department since making 10 in a 73-67 win against Nicholls State on Dec. 19.

While the total against Nebraska wasn’t a season best (that would be 14 in a 105-65 rout of Alcorn State on Dec. 12), it was a pleasant showing. Maryland hit 7 of 17 3-point attempts in the first half with three each courtesy of Kaiser and Long off the bench.

Related Articles

The offensive display behind the 3-point line forced the Cornhuskers to defend the perimeter, which opened up the interior for the Terps to attack the paint — which they did to the tune of a 30-12 advantage in points. Reese noted that the long-distance accuracy of Kaiser and Long was especially beneficial and could pay dividends in the future.

“It helps us in a big way, especially for their confidence and coming off the bench and being able to contribute,” he said. “Being able to hit shots is just good for their confidence and good for their game going into next week.”

Entering the game, Maryland ranked last in the Big Ten in 3-point efficiency at 29%. But Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said the numbers can be misleading.

“Their guys knocked down shots that they obviously can make,” he said. “You can tell that they’re capable. They have good strokes, and you knew if you gave them open ones, they were going to knock them down. … And when you get confident and when you get layups in transition, that makes those 3-point shots a lot easier.”

Maryland could use more consistency from Jamie Kaiser Jr. and Jahari Long

Long, a senior point guard, and Kaiser, a freshman small forward, are the first two players off the bench for the Terps, which illustrates the amount of faith Willard has in the duo.

Kaiser registered career highs in both points (14) and 3-pointers (four), and Long added 11 points on a personal best-tying three 3-pointers for a total of 25 bench points. That accounted for Maryland’s most points from the reserves in a Big Ten game since it amassed 36 in an 81-65 victory against Illinois on Jan. 21, 2022.

Long has recently rewarded Willard’s trust. In his past three games, he has shot 60% from the field (9 of 15) and 80% from 3-point range (8 of 10). Long credited his explosion to the coaching staff.

“Every day, we work on shooting, and every day, I come in the gym and shoot,” he said. “The main thing was just coming in and being confident. That’s what the coaches tell me all the time. So that’s all I was.”

Kaiser’s development has progressed on a longer curve. Before Saturday, he had gone scoreless in his previous four games, missing all nine of his shots (including eight from behind the 3-point line).

Willard revealed that he had to have a “one-sided” conversation with Kaiser during the team’s 69-67 win at Iowa on Wednesday night because the freshman was “sulking” on the bench about his inability to score. Kaiser confirmed Willard’s account and said he approached Willard after they had returned from Iowa City.

“I was just telling him that my offense hasn’t been clicking all year pretty much, but I want to do everything I can to help the team win — whether that be grabbing rebounds, getting steals, picking the energy up for my team,” he said. “He said, ‘Yeah, keep doing that, but keep shooting.’ He said, ‘I have complete and total confidence in you,’ and I really appreciate that from him, and I’m just glad it happened today.”

Maryland at Michigan State

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Radio: 105.7 FM