Maryland men’s basketball falls to Michigan State, 61-59, for 4th loss in 5 games

COLLEGE PARK — If Maryland men’s basketball truly left everything on the floor in Wednesday night’s down-to-the-wire, three-point loss at Northwestern, it forgot to save something for Michigan State.

The Terps fell into a 15-point hole midway through the first half and then ran out of gas after mounting a stirring comeback in the second half in a 61-59 loss to the visiting Spartans Sunday afternoon before an announced 15,103 at Xfinity Center.

The setback was the fifth in a row for Maryland (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) to Michigan State and ended a 22-game winning streak at home against unranked opponents. That had been the third-longest active streak in Division I, trailing No. 3 Kansas’ 64-game run and Virginia’s 23-game streak.

Jahmir Young, a fifth-year senior point guard who had a game-high 36 points in that 72-69 setback to the Wildcats, paced the Terps with 19 points and four assists but made just 6 of 15 shots and committed a game-worst seven turnovers.

Much like that game at Northwestern, Young had a chance to either win the game or send it into overtime when he collected a defensive rebound with three seconds left. But the ball was poked out of his hands and Michigan State sophomore center Carson Cooper collected the loose ball as the horn sounded.

Junior power forward Julian Reese, a Randallstown native and St. Frances graduate who is their second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, earned his ninth double-double of the season on 10 points and 12 rebounds and blocked three shots. Fifth-year senior small forward Donta Scott compiled 16 points and five rebounds, backup senior point guard Jahari Long scored nine points, and freshman shooting guard DeShawn Harris-Smith added five points and five rebounds.

But that fivesome were the only players to score as Maryland lost for the fourth time in its past five games. The Terps have dropped those contests by a combined 15 points, including three by three points or less.

Meanwhile, the Spartans (12-7, 4-4) had four players reach double figures — a group led by graduate student point guard Tyson Walker’s 15 points, five assists and five steals. Graduate student power forward Malik Hall contributed 12 points and six rebounds, sophomore shooting guard Tre Hollomon came off the bench to add 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting (3 of 4 from 3-point range), and senior shooting guard A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points.

The teams went back and forth through the first seven minutes of the game. But Michigan State turned a 15-14 deficit into a 29-15 advantage courtesy of a 15-0 run in a 3:51 span. Until Reese converted the second of two free throws with 8:34 left in the period, the Terps had gone 4:34 without a point. The Spartans maintained that double-digit lead for the remainder of the frame and took a 44-32 cushion into halftime.

But Maryland opened the second half with a 16-4 burst fueled by eight points from Scott. When Young splashed a 3-pointer to give the Terps a 53-50 lead with 8:26 remaining, that marked their first lead since the score was 6-4.

But Michigan State responded with six straight points to regain a 56-53 lead. On two occasions, Maryland chipped away at the deficit until it trailed only by one, but the Spartans replied with timely jumpers.

This story will be updated.

Maryland at Iowa

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM