Maryland loss sends Florida basketball tumbling in the NET rankings

Florida basketball continued its tumble on Sunday night with a 70-68 loss to the Maryland Terrapins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The defeat was the third in the last four games for the Orange and Blue, who broke into the top 25 of both major polls early on with a 6-0 start to the season but have since fallen from grace.

As Mike White‘s teams are wont to do, once expectations began to grow for this group of Gators, things quickly fell apart in predictable fashion. Florida fans have become all too accustomed to this ebb and flow since the head coach’s arrival in Gainesville.

The loss to the Terps gave the Gators its third in four tries this month, continuing the team’s 180-degree trajectory from its apex at the end of November and dropping them 18 spots in the latest NET rankings, from 44 to 62. Florida now has a Quadrant 3 defeat to go along with its Quad 4 debacle against Texas Southern, while dropping a Quad 1 game to Oklahoma as well to give UF a 7-3 record.

Florida will have to do better in its two remaining non-conference games before the brutal Southeastern Conference schedule begins. If not, this could be both a long spring as well as a short one come tournament time.

