Maryland legend Gary Williams calls out Coach K for outburst toward Duke fans

Gary Williams was already a legend in the eyes of every Maryland basketball fan. As the only coach to lead them to the promised land, he is a Mount Rushmore figure in Terrapin athletics history.

If it's possible, his standing in College Park probably just went way up.

Chris Knoche, one of the radio voices of Maryland's radio broadcasts, was hosting a recent episode of the D.C. Basketball Coaches Podcast when he asked Williams about Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's recent outburst toward Duke fans.

Coach K had gone ballistic after hearing the Cameron Crazies chant "Coach Capel, sit with us," at Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel, who coached in Durham prior to his job with Pitt.

The chant seemed innocent enough to bystanders, but it didn't sit well with Coach K, who supposedly lost it because fans were using Capel's name.

Gary Williams isn't buying Coach K's act, though.

"We played Duke 50 times, a couple were in the ACC Tournament, so say we played 23 games there at Cameron," Williams said. "My name got used, 'Sweat Gary, Sweat' was the nicest thing they said. Let's put it that way. So that wasn't quite true what Coach k said about, 'We don't do that here.'"

Williams has commented on Coach K's antics before, including when he's admonished players on opposing teams. He continued to scoff at Coach K's explanation for his anger, providing another example.

"When we had Vasquez down there his sophomore year, they had those dirt sheets, they had it in Spanish, yelling at him in the shootaround at 7 o'clock for an 8 o'clock game," he went on. "I said, 'Greivis, what are they saying?' Greivis said, 'You don't want to know.' And then we win the game. He makes a layup right by our bench and then he purposely runs right by the student section, and whatever he said to them, I don't want to know either."

Coach K is, by most objective measures, the greatest college basketball coach in history. But that doesn't make him infallible. And the best way to endear yourself to fans of any team other than Duke is by pointing out when Coach K is acting up.

Maryland fans can never get enough when it comes to their beef with Duke, and when it comes from their Hall of Fame head coach, it makes it all the sweeter.

