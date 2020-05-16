Maryland lands quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in transfer from Alabama

Maryland football has landed a big player through the transfer portal in quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the sides announced on Friday night.

"Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland," Tagovailoa wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I'm grateful to Coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to get to College Park."

Tagovailoa is notably the younger brother of former University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick of last month's NFL draft. The younger Tagovailoa spent his freshman year at Alabama, practicing and learning from his older brother.

His decision to now head to Maryland is not a complete shocker. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has long had a strong connection with the Tagovailoa family. From 2016 to 2018, Locksley served on the offensive staff for Nick Saban's team, which included the 2017 and 2018 seasons in which Tua Tagovailoa was a part of the Crimson Tide. During that period, the two built a strong relationship and have remained close, even after Lockley left for the Terps.

Taulia Tagovailoa committed to Alabama in 2018, and there is a chance that he made that decision with the hope that he would get the opportunity to work with Locksley as well. Now, with Maryland, he'll get to do exactly that.

The right-handed pro-style quarterback is not an exact replica of his older brother, but he has the skillset to produce on the field. Entering as a true sophomore, he'll have three seasons to make his mark at the University of Maryland, though it is yet to be determined if he will have immediate eligibility. With no clear picture of what the Terps will do at quarterback in the future, Tagovailoa could quickly become part of the plan in 2020 and beyond.

Story continues

It's safe to say that Locksley is excited for what is to come.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Maryland lands quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in transfer from Alabama originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington