Maryland lands commitment from Quince Orchard's four-star DL Marcus Bradley

One of the best recruiting classes in recent memory for Maryland football got even better on Friday.

Four-star defensive lineman Marcus Bradley announced his commitment to his hometown Terps Friday afternoon. Besides the Terps, Bradley was considering Ohio State, LSU and Tennessee.

The Terps, who first offered Bradley this past October, emerged as the favorite to land the defensive lineman towards the end of the recruiting process, as many recruiting experts on 247 Sports predicted he'd sign with Maryland days before his commitment.

Bradley, a standout for Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md., is the second Terps commitment from the school. His teammate, four-star defensive end Demeioun Robinson, announced his pledge to the Terps in late March.

The newest Terps' commit is ranked the No. 170 player in the 2021 class on the ESPN Jr. 300 rankings and No. 175 on 247Sports. Bradley joins Robinson and St. John's College High School's Taizse Johnson as Maryland's four-star commitments from the class of 2021.

With the addition of Bradley, the Terps now have the No. 12 ranked recruiting class in the country and the 5th-ranked class in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. That's quite the jump from a year ago, when Maryland had the 31st ranked class for 2020.

