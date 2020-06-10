Maryland lands commitment from 2021 four-star guard Ike Cornish

Maryland basketball head coach Mark Turgeon received some good news early Wednesday afternoon, as guard Ike Cornish, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to the Terps.

"I'm extremely grateful for all the coaches that have been involved in my recruiting process," Cornish said in the video. "With that being said, I have decided to commit to the University of Maryland."

Cornish is the second four-star prospect that has committed to the Terps in just a matter of weeks. Just last month, Maryland landed four-star power forward Julian Reese, the program's first commitment of the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-6 guard is ranked the 77th best player in the country and the 14th best shooting guard, according to 247Sports. Cornish chose the Terps over Rutgers, Georgetown, DePaul and George Washington. The guard's pledge to the Terps is a big get for Turgeon, as Maryland missed out on four-star forward Benny Williams last week.

Cornish, who plays his high school ball in South Carolina, is originally a Baltimore native. Having the chance to play close to home at Maryland certainly influenced the guard's decision to commit to the Terps.

"Part of my decision was about having my family able to see me play, but it was also about Coach Turgeon being in consistent contact with me and needing a player with my skillset," Cornish told 247Sports.

Cornish is the latest of many top recruits from Baltimore that have committed to the Terps recently. Two of Maryland's starters from a year ago, Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell, are both Baltimore natives. Reese, the Terps other commitment from the 2021 class, is also a native of the Charm City.

Cornish also mentioned his close relationship with Terps assistant coach Bino Ranson as a reason for picking Maryland.

After Cornish's commitment, Maryland now has the fifth-best 2021 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings.

