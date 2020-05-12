Maryland lands Alabama grad transfer Galin Smith

After many swings and misses, the Maryland Terrapins have finally landed a grad transfer that is eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

Alabama grad transfer Galin Smith announced on Tuesday that he has committed to play his final collegiate season with Terps.

I would like to thank all of the coaches that took out the time to recruit and show interest in me. After many talks with God and my family I've been led in the direction to join Coach Turgeon and the Maryland family!🐢❤️ pic.twitter.com/IVfe2HVI2C — G$ (@GalinSmith30) May 12, 2020

The 6-foot-9 forward will add much-needed relief in the Maryland frontcourt. He becomes only the second true big man on the roster alongside Chol Marial. Smith will likely come to the Terrapins as a starter after only starting 31 contests across his three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

A limited offensive upside will not have Smith filling into the same offensive load as Jalen Smith, who has forgone his eligibility to enter the NBA Draft. Throughout his career with Alabama, Galin averaged a mere 3.2 points a contest while being predominantly a spot starter. Defensively, he will provide a boost to the interior with several Big Ten teams returning their top post players.

Smith is a consolation prize considering the big names Maryland reached for in the transfer portal this offseason. His addition provides some support and finally ends many fans' misery of striking out on targets.

Still, the Terps missed out on opportunities to lure a game-changing player, so far, and in exchange got Smith, who will have to step into a larger role than he has at any point throughout his collegiate career when he steps foot onto College Park.

