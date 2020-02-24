Maryland keeps top-10 spot in latest AP poll despite loss to Ohio State
For the first time since Jan. 14, the Maryland men's basketball team lost on Sunday, ending their nine-game winning streak.
But despite the loss to Ohio State in Columbus, the Terrapins did not dip much in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Terps (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) fell two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 and remain the highest-ranked team in the conference. With just four regular-season conference games remaining, Maryland holds a two-game conference lead over Penn State and Iowa.
Earlier in the week, the Terps defeated Northwestern at home, 76-67.
Maryland has a tough schedule this upcoming week, as they travel to Minnesota on Wednesday before returning home to host No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday. College Gameday will be in College Park for the contest against the Spartans, the first time the show has come to Maryland since 2005.
Here's the rest of the latest AP Poll.
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. Dayton
5. San Diego State
6. Florida State
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Maryland
10. Creighton
11. Louisville
12. Villanova
13. Seton Hall
14. Oregon
15. Auburn
16. Penn State
17. BYU
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
20. West Virginia
21. Colorado
22. Texas Tech
23. Ohio State
24. Michigan State
25. Houston
