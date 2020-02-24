Maryland keeps top-10 spot in latest AP poll despite loss to Ohio State

For the first time since Jan. 14, the Maryland men's basketball team lost on Sunday, ending their nine-game winning streak.

But despite the loss to Ohio State in Columbus, the Terrapins did not dip much in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Terps (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) fell two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 and remain the highest-ranked team in the conference. With just four regular-season conference games remaining, Maryland holds a two-game conference lead over Penn State and Iowa.

Earlier in the week, the Terps defeated Northwestern at home, 76-67.

Maryland has a tough schedule this upcoming week, as they travel to Minnesota on Wednesday before returning home to host No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday. College Gameday will be in College Park for the contest against the Spartans, the first time the show has come to Maryland since 2005.

Here's the rest of the latest AP Poll.

1. Kansas

2. Baylor

3. Gonzaga

4. Dayton

5. San Diego State

6. Florida State

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Maryland

10. Creighton

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Seton Hall

14. Oregon

15. Auburn

16. Penn State

17. BYU

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. West Virginia

21. Colorado

22. Texas Tech

23. Ohio State

24. Michigan State

25. Houston

















































