Maryland hosts Notre Dame, Purdue faces Virginia in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups
The annual matchup continues and we've got big news. For the 21st season, two of the prominent conferences will face off in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
All 14 Big Ten teams will battle against 14 of the 15 ACC teams, with Virginia Tech the lone school not participating. The Challenge will include a total of 14 games spread across Monday, Dec 2nd - Wednesday, Dec. 4th.
This year's Challenge will feature eight first-time meetings in the event: Maryland at Notre Dame, Penn State at Wake Forest, Boston College at Northwestern, Florida State at Indiana, Georgia Tech at Nebraska, Iowa at Syracuse, Louisville at Michigan, Pitt at Rutgers.
Maryland will host Notre Dame on Wednesday, December 4th. The matchup will be the first meeting between the Terps and the Fighting Irish since the 2013-14 season, before the Terps left the ACC.
In 2018-19, Maryland finished 23-11 overall, good for fifth in the Big Ten. Notre Dame tied for last place in the ACC, finishing a disappointing 14-19.
Virginia, the reigning national champions will travel to Indiana to take on Purdue. Virginia and Purdue will battle for the third time in the Challenge and fourth time overall. In the 2000 Challenge between the Cavaliers and the Boilermakers, Virginia won 98-79. A few years later in 2006, Purdue beat Virginia 61-59. 'In the Challenge, UVA has an all-time record of 13-6, including a five-game winning streak. UVA beat former ACC rival Maryland 76-71 in last season's Challenge.
The Cavaliers and Boilermakers recently faced off against each other in this year's Elite Eight game. Virginia defeated Purdue 80-75 in overtime.
The ACC has not lost the Challenge since 2015.
Tip-off times, networks and more information have not yet been provided.
The 2019 Challenge matchups:
Monday, December 2:
Clemson at Minnesota
Miami at Illinois
Tuesday, December 3:
Michigan at Louisville
Iowa at Syracuse
Rutgers at Pitt
Northwestern at Boston College
Duke at Michigan State
Florida State at Indiana
Wednesday, December 4:
Notre Dame at Maryland
Virginia at Purdue
Wisconsin at NC State
Wake Forest at Penn State
Nebraska at Georgia Tech
Ohio State at North Carolina
