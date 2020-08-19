Maryland hoops lands commitment from top recruit James Graham III

James Graham III is heading to College Park.

Thank you to all the schools who have recruited me !!!! Let's get to work terp nation 🐢 pic.twitter.com/oKUsAzUWzY — James Graham III (@JamesGrahamIII2) August 19, 2020

That No. 23 sure looks good on the Terps' red and white uniform.

Speculation about where the ninth-ranked small forward in the Class of 2021 was going to make his commitment came up in recent weeks, with momentum building around an Auburn switch after months of people following the situation saying he was always going to pick Maryland. From Milwauke, Graham has great size at 6-foot-8 and shooting ability that could make him a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.

He's the No. 56 overall ranked recruit in his class after going under the radar the previous few years.

It's a big get for Mark Turgeon and Maryland basketball after their star point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. graduated and big man Jalen Smith declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. With a rebuilding roster this upcoming season, the addition of Graham provides more hype to an exciting class of recruits.

The Terps could now be looking to bring in five top-100 rated high school prospects from the Class of 2021, with three of those coming in the overall top-25 according to 247 Sports. Graham joins fellow Maryland recruits such as No. 75-ranked Julian Reese and No. 103-ranked Ike Cornish. Reese is touted as the 17th-best shooting guard in the class while Cornish is ranked at 25 for shooting guards.

Graham had cut his list of schools in contention for his services back in July, a list which included Florida State, Memphis, Marquette, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, Michigan State, Wisconsin, as well as Maryland and Auburn.

Graham was Turgeon's top remaining target after missing out on a few other targets.

