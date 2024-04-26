Maryland hires former Hawkeyes OC Brian Ferentz

Per reports, the Maryland Terrapins have hired former Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz as an analyst. Ferentz was the Hawkeyes offensive coordinator for seven seasons before being let go last season.

Terps head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis now have another brain in the building. Brian Ferentz has experience with the New England Patriots at the NFL level, and was an award-winning offensive line coach with the Hawkeyes before becoming an offensive coordinator.

The Hawkeyes will visit College Park on November 23rd.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.