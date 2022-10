COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious.

Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana.

Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left the game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley said he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan last month and then aggravated that against Indiana.

Tagovailoa had an MRI after the Michigan game and another one the following day, and Locksley said the more recent one showed no further structural damage. Tagovailoa was able to return for the next game after the injury at Michigan.

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa’s knee injury originally appeared on NBCSports.com