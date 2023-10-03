With Maryland game Saturday, Ohio State football has faced only undefeated teams in 2023

When Ohio State takes the field Saturday afternoon, it will be doing something it has not done in nearly 83 years.

The Buckeyes' game against Maryland Saturday will be the first time since 1940 that they have faced five straight previously undefeated college football teams in a row to begin a season.

To begin 2023, Ohio State handed Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame their first losses of the season, and will try to do the same against the Terrapins, which have beaten Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana.

Ohio State's streak actually extends to the end of the 2022 season, having played and lost to undefeated Michigan and Georgia.

In 1940, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota and Cornell were each undefeated when they faced Ohio State, which finished with two wins against the Panthers and Boilermakers in five games.

The Buckeyes came close to matching that record in 1998 facing undefeated West Virginia, Toledo, Missouri and Penn State to begin the season. When Illinois faced Ohio State in the fifth game of the season, though, the Fighting Illini already had losses to Washington State, Louisville and Iowa.

Since 2000, Ohio State's streak of facing undefeated teams to begin a season has not exceeded three, which the Buckeyes have done eight times: 2000, 2002, 2007, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 with Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo.

Maryland has won seven straight games dating back to 2022, ending the regular season with a 37-0 win against Rutgers before beating North Carolina State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Terrapins earned 81 votes in the latest Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls, sitting just outside of the Top 25 in each.

Ohio State will try and end Maryland's win streak at noon Saturday on FOX.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football has faced only undefeated teams in 2023