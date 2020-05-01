Maryland football enters the 2020 season with toughest schedule in the country

Maryland football started the 2019 season off hot, winning their first two games handily. But the Terps would only win one game the rest of the year, finishing the season with a lowly 3-9 record.

Based on strength of schedule, it will be difficult for the Terps to improve on that three-win mark from 2019.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Maryland has the toughest schedule in the country in 2020.

Last season, South Carolina finished 4-8 after playing the toughest schedule in FBS, according to FPI.



This year, the Gamecocks are set to face the second-toughest schedule in the nation behind Maryland.



The Terrapins face six teams ranked in the Top 25 in preseason FPI. pic.twitter.com/6RTBQGiNSB







Maryland faces six teams in the Top 25 in ESPN's preseason FPI: Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Indiana and Iowa.

Additionally, the Terps were given just an 8% chance to make a bowl in 2020. The Terps would likely need to win six games in order to become bowl eligible.

Maryland has not played in a postseason bowl since 2016, when they fell to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl. Since joining the Big Ten six seasons ago, the Terps have only had one winning season (2014).

Things are looking bright for the future of Maryland football, however. The Terps currently have the 12th ranked recruiting class for 2021 according to 247 Sports and just landed four-star DT Marcus Bradley on Friday.

