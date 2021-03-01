Maryland football earns commitment from three-star quarterback AJ Swann

Ryan Wormeli
·2 min read
Maryland earns commitment from three-star quarterback AJ Swann originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Maryland football program continues to grow its quarterback room, adding a three-star signal-caller Monday afternoon in AJ Swann.

Swann is the second quarterback commitment for Mike Locksley in the 2022 recruiting class, highlighting the emphasis the coaching staff has put on building up the future of the position after Taulia Tagovailoa.

Swann joins local athlete Preston Howard, who committed as a quarterback prospect but who may move off the position at the college level. The Terps' QB room consists of Tagovailoa and walk-ons, so adding talented scholarship players is a must.

The three-star prospect out of Georgia is considered the 27th-best pro-style quarterback in the class according to 24/7. Swann isn't known for being a dynamic runner, but he has good mobility within the pocket and when it comes to extending plays thanks to his size.

His strength is the talent in his arm, but as a high schooler there is plenty of time to develop his decision-making abilities under Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Scouts think he has a chance to develop into a capable starter in the Big Ten, which Maryland fans will happily take after many lean years at the position prior to the arrival of Tagovailoa.

Swann is the program's first true quarterback commitment out of high school in multiple years, going back to Lance LeGendre in 2019. LeGendre transferred to the University of Louisiana last month.

With the position still lacking depth, especially if Howard plays tight end in college, it's fair to expect Locksley isn't done adding arms to the 2022 recruiting class just yet.

Having said that, Swann was reportedly the top target for the coaching staff at the position, and they are sure to be thrilled to lock up his commitment so early in the process.

 

