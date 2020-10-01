Maryland football coach Mike Locksley staying neutral in Battle of the Beltway

Mike Locksley staying neutral in Battle of the Beltway originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) and Washington Football Team (1-2) are set to face off in the Battle of the Beltway Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

Like many football fans in the DMV area this weekend, allegiance will be split inside of the Locksley household.

"I'm a big Washington Raven fan, that's a combination of the two," Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley said Thursday. "Good thing one's in the AFC and the other is in the NFC because I root for both and I'm looking forward to a great game."

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley speaking to reporters today and gets asked about who sides with in the Ravens-Washington Football Team "rivalry": "I'm a big Washington Raven fan ... I root for both of them." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 1, 2020

"I think both those teams are well-coached," Locksley said. "[Ron] Rivera and [John] Harbaugh both do tremendous jobs with how they prepare their teams. I'm just looking to enjoy a good game from my two favorite teams."

Maryland is preparing for its first game of the season against Northwestern on October 24 after the Big Ten reinstated its college football season earlier this month.