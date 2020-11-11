Maryland football cancels game vs. Ohio State amid COVID-19 spike

Terps football cancels Ohio State game amid COVID-19 spike originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Maryland Terrapins football team has canceled its November 14 games against Ohio State due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases within the program, the team announced on Wednesday.

All football-related activities have been put on pause as well. Per the statement, Maryland has had eight football players test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

"Canceled" is the key word here as the teams and the Big Ten have opted to not make up the game at a later date. All players who tested positive are subject to a 21-day window before they can return to the team and participate.

"There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said. "We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program." "We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday," Maryland head coach Michael Locksley said. "It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe."

The Terps are not the first program in the conference to deal with a coronavirus outbreak and miss a scheduled game. Wisconsin saw a spike in positive cases following a win over Illinois on October 23 that resulted in their next two contests being canceled.

Maryland is set to face Michigan State at home on November 21, but the results of more tests in the coming weeks will determine whether or not that game is played.

After losing to Northwestern 43-3 to open up the shortened season, the Terps bounced back and won two impressive games against Minnesota and Penn State to bring their record to 2-1.