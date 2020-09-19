Maryland football 2020 schedule: Season kicks off Oct. 24 at Northwestern

Terps 2020 schedule: Season kicks off Oct. 24 at Northwestern originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Maryland will begin its postponed, truncated Big Ten football season on Oct. 24 at Northwestern.

The conference unveiled the nine-game, conference-only schedule through a Fox Sports broadcast on Saturday. Here is the full slate ahead for the Terps.

Week 1: @ Northwestern: 10/24

Week 2: vs. Minnesota: 10/31

Week 3: @ Penn State: 11/7

Week 4: vs. Ohio State: 11/14

Week 5: vs. Michigan State: 11/21

Week 6: @ Indiana: 11/28

Week 7: @ Michigan: 12/5

Week 8: vs. Rutgers 12/12

Week 9: TBD 12/19

The Big Ten schedule leaves little wiggle room for cancelations or postponements due to the coronavirus, as the NCAA college football playoff seedings will be decided just a day following the conference's championship on Dec. 19.

The Terps' final contest will come on Dec. 19 against a cross-divisional opponent from the West, as the top-two teams in the Big Ten will square off for a chance at the championship. There will be no fans in attendance at any of the games for at least the start of the season.