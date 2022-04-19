From Maryland to Florida A&M, safety Markquese Bell checks the boxes for a Cowboys Day 3 draft pick

Looking through the Cowboys’ official 30 visits, an intriguing name appears in Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell. Bell was a standout for the Rattlers and topped off his senior year with an invite to the 2022 Shrine Bowl. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Bell had offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Maryland and others. He eventually would choose Maryland and enrolled there in 2017.

Bell stepped on campus at Maryland with high expectations but never took a snap as he dismissed from the program due to an undisclosed violation of code of conduct. He would end up enrolling at Coffeyville Community College where he was a three-star recruit who attracted attention from Nebraska and South Carolina. He ultimately chose to attend Florida A&M, an elite HBCU institution thanks to the help of former teammate Elijah Daniels.

With his dismissal from Maryland being undisclosed, it makes sense why the Cowboys want him in on a 30 visit. He’s an intriguing prospect on the field, but any club interested would be looking to find out more about the off-field portion of his story.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 212 pounds

Jersey Number: 5

Tackles (2021): 71 solo tackles, 95 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 pass break up

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: UCF (2019), Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2021), BC-U (2021), South Eastern Louisiana (2021)

Best Game: BC-U (2021)

Worst Game: UCF (2019)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Has for the most part clean hips when opening them up, but he lacks any real acceleration of second gear to break on the ball when he opens his hips up. Lack of acceleration showed in his combine testing where he ran a 1.58 10-yard split which put him in the 51st percentile.

Versatility: Built like a strong safety and has vines for arms. Has the IQ to hang at free safety, but lacks the range or second gear to hold up there long term. Navigates the box well and is a physical player so he could play strong safety; however, he doesn’t have the man coverage ability. His projection is a tricky one, his best projection is to be a tight end defender early on in his career, while he develops his man coverage ability.

Football IQ: Consistently see him making sure other defenders are aligned properly and make sure they have good gap integrity. Doesn’t get out of position often, and doesn’t seem to fall for eye candy. Trusts his reads and queues and sticks to them.

Tackling: Has a long frame and is shows in tackling, extends his body reaching his arms to get the ball carrier into his grasp. Comes up and fills lanes well. Reliable player to have on the backend of your defense.

COD skills: Smooth in his change of direction when he is coming downhill. Stays his toes, making it a very clean transition. Opens his hips up cleanly when he is aligned at single-high safety.

Physicality: Fights through contact and is able to disengage from blocks, it might not always be the cleanest, but he gets the job done. Physical hitter, not afraid to lower his shoulder into a ball carrier. Not afraid to get physical with a receiver during the stem of their route.

Performance Evaluation:

Man Coverage: High wasted defender, who is long-legged. Prefers playing in trail coverage, but can be caught out of position a number of times. Attempts to use the slingshot technique to propel himself into better position, but he doesn’t gain enough ground with the slingshot. Gets his head back to locate the football once the receiver makes his break.

Zone Coverage: Short strides in his backpedal, lead to him not gaining enough depth in his drops. A lack of a second gear leads to receivers being able to get past him with relative ease on go routes.

Run Support: Able to navigate the box, find the running lane and make the stop. Able to dip below on-coming blockers’ arms and make the stop. Can sometimes take bad angles, but he recovers well and gets back into the play.

Ball Skills: Tracks the ball well in flight, but can mistime his jump to contest the ball.

Strengths:

The first thing that stand out off of his film, is his physicality. He is no afraid to hit a defender and get them off their timing while they’re in the stem of their route. Nor is he afraid to lower his shoulder in the open field. He is consistently looking to jar the ball loose and will fight to rip the ball out of the ball carriers grasp. He tracks the ball well in flight, and has a very good frame.

Weaknesses:

Is long legged and has short strides in his back pedal, which leaves him susceptible to beat by speed receivers as they run go routes. Can mistime his jump when contesting the pass, which can lead to completions. Don’t want to leave him in man coverage against receivers as he doesn’t have the ability to keep up with them. Needs to refine his slingshot technique as he doesn’t propel himself into ideal position when he uses it and can get caught further out of position.

Fit with the Cowboys:

If the Cowboys drafted Bell, it would likely be to be a man up player against tight ends, initially. They already have that in Jayron Kearse and he recently signed a new two-year deal.

Bell is high legged and struggles to gain depth in his back pedal, which hurts his ability in zone coverage. He lacks a second gear when he opens up his hips to make a break on the ball. He is however, extremely physical during the stem of the route and when he comes to lay a hit on a ball carrier.

He could be a developmental player who gets snaps on special teams while the rest of his game develops, until he can step into Kearse’s role full time. In Year 2, he could take over the snaps of Donovan Wilson, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 11.5 Tackling (10) 8.5 Versatility (10) 7 Run Support (10) 7.75 Man Coverage (10) 6 Ball Skills (10) 6 Zone Coverage (10) 7 COD skills (10) 8.25 Football IQ (10) 8 Physicality (5) 4.75

Final Grade:

74.75, 4th round player

