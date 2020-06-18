Maryland fans have to love the confidence of incoming freshman PG Aquan Smart

Maryland is recently known for their point guards. John Lucas, Steve Blake, Greivis Vasquez, Melo Trimble, Anthony Cowan Jr. - the list of college stars at the position is seamlessly neverending.

Incoming freshman Aquan Smart wants to be a part of the PG history (and no, not Prince George's County, he's from Illinois).

Smart, quote-tweeted a Maryland Basketball tweet with a picture of a handful of their point legends with the caption "My picture up there next."

My picture up there next🤞🏽 https://t.co/1fMbrgXaqw — ÅQÜÄÑ 🦋🖤💕 (@AquanSmart) June 15, 2020

That surely has to warm several Terrapins fans' hearts to look forward to next season and beyond. Of the many roster needs for the upcoming season, point guard was one of them with Cowan graduating and there being no clear-cut replacement to fill in his shoes.

Eric Ayala, who has played in the backcourt alongside Cowan for the past two years, will likely start the season running the point. But that's not to say Smart's ability - and his confidence - could lead him to the starting role at some point.

Rivals has Smart as a three-star prospect. Typically, that doesn't scream first-year starter at a program like Maryland. The Terps are desperate though with an abundance of wings and not a lot of depth at one.

If Smart proves himself once he arrives to College Park, head coach Mark Turgeon may want to jump-start his career. It's not like the position is a lock with Ayala (1.5 turnovers per game last season as the No. 2 guard).

After all, if Smart wants to follow in the footsteps of the point guards in the Maryland photo (Lucas notwithstanding), he needs to start all four years.

