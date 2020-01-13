A 1-1 week dropped the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team five spots in the latest Associated Press poll.

Maryland defeated then-No. 11 Ohio State handily at home this past Monday, 67-55. It was the Terps best win of the season, where they played lockdown defense for much of the evening.

But on Friday, Maryland was embarrassed by unranked Iowa on the road. The Hawkeyes held Maryland to just 49 points, cruising to an 18-point victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In three true road games this season, Maryland is winless. It's worth noting that Maryland remains perfect at the Xfinity Center, however.

The Big Ten has five teams in the latest Top 25, but none higher than Michigan State at No. 15 overall.

The Terps weren't the only MId-Atlantic team to slip. Virginia fell outside the Top 25 following a loss to Syracuse this past weekend.

You can check out the full poll below.

Full poll:

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Baylor

4. Auburn

5. Butler

6. Kansas

7. San Diego State

8. Baylor

9. Florida State

10. Kentucky

11. Louisville

12. West Virginia

13. Dayton

14. Villanova

15. Michigan State

16. Wichita State

17. Maryland

18. Seton Hall

19. Michigan

20. Colorado

21. Ohio State

22. Memphis

23. Texas Tech

24. Illinois

25. Creighton

















































MORE NCAA NEWS:

Maryland falls to No. 17, Virginia out of top 25 in latest AP Poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington