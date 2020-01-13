Maryland falls to No. 17, Virginia out of top 25 in latest AP Poll
A 1-1 week dropped the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team five spots in the latest Associated Press poll.
Maryland defeated then-No. 11 Ohio State handily at home this past Monday, 67-55. It was the Terps best win of the season, where they played lockdown defense for much of the evening.
But on Friday, Maryland was embarrassed by unranked Iowa on the road. The Hawkeyes held Maryland to just 49 points, cruising to an 18-point victory.
In three true road games this season, Maryland is winless. It's worth noting that Maryland remains perfect at the Xfinity Center, however.
The Big Ten has five teams in the latest Top 25, but none higher than Michigan State at No. 15 overall.
The Terps weren't the only MId-Atlantic team to slip. Virginia fell outside the Top 25 following a loss to Syracuse this past weekend.
You can check out the full poll below.
Full poll:
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Baylor
4. Auburn
5. Butler
6. Kansas
7. San Diego State
8. Baylor
9. Florida State
10. Kentucky
11. Louisville
12. West Virginia
13. Dayton
14. Villanova
15. Michigan State
16. Wichita State
17. Maryland
18. Seton Hall
19. Michigan
20. Colorado
21. Ohio State
22. Memphis
23. Texas Tech
24. Illinois
25. Creighton
