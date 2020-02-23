Maryland doesn't lose any ground in Big 10 standings after loss to Ohio State

Maryland suffered a frustrating loss to Ohio State on the road Sunday in a game that featured their best player fouling out thanks to a more than questionable technical foul.

The bad news for the Terps? They missed a chance to gain ground on Baylor, Gonzaga and San Diego State, who all lost on Saturday, for a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

The good news is that Penn State lost, too, so Maryland didn't lose any ground in its quest to win the Big 10 regular-season championship for the first time. With four games to go, it still holds a two-game lead over Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin in the conference standings.

For the Terps to lose this regular-season title, it would have to be a monumental collapse over the next few weeks.

But the schedule still features some tough games so it isn't over quite yet. Maryland must shake off this most recent loss in Columbus and refocus on a 13-13 Minnesota team. The Terp's final three opponents after that are Michigan State at home, Rutgers on the road and Michigan in College Park.

