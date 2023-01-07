Maryland DL transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite announces commitment to Auburn

Moments after learning that three-star CB Tyler Scott had committed to Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze added another experienced piece to his 2023 recruiting class.

Former Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite announced Saturday that he intends to join Auburn after spending six days in the transfer portal.

Nasili-Kite took his official visit to Auburn on Saturday and immediately fell in love with the city and campus.

“It went better than expected. I have never seen anything like this. My first time to the South and it was great, overwhelming almost,” Nasili-Kite said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “Ever since I touched down everything has been impressive. The new coaching staff and obviously this new beautiful facility, just the place, and the environment. It feels like home. My family felt it and I felt it. It just made the decision that much easier.”

Nasili-Kite recorded 81 tackles for the Terrapins during his three-year stint. In 2022, he made 26 stops with one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Nasili-Kite was a part of 455 defensive plays in 2022 and received a grade of 62.6.

His best season in College Park was in 2021 as a junior. He made 37 tackles with four sacks and earned a place on Phil Steele’s first-team preseason All-Big Ten team ahead of the 2022 season. Prior to his time at Maryland, he made 32 tackles as a freshman at Independence Community College in Kansas in 2019.

Nasili-Kite becomes Auburn’s fifth addition from the transfer portal and joins Elijah McAllister to boost the defensive line.

