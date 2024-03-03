Maryland defensive lineman Elijah Crawford talks about his recent Rutgers football offer: ‘It’s a great honor’

It is early in the process for Maryland defensive lineman Elijah Crawford, but he says that things are going well with Rutgers football.

For Crawford, who was offered by Rutgers last week, the next step is to take a visit to the Big Ten program this spring.

Physically impressive, the class of 2025 prospect is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds. He lines up as an interior defensive lineman for McDonogh (Owings Mills, Maryland).

As a junior, Crawford finished his nine games played with 39 total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

So far, Crawford has registered offers from Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia in a recruitment that is likely to continue progressing.

The Rutgers offer has Crawford continuing to learn more about the program. But so far, he likes what he has seen so far from the coaching staff.

“I’m really excited about it, they’re one of the best schools in the nation – first academically but also athletic-wise,” Crawford told Rutgers Wire. “So it’s a great honor to be in the position that I’m in and to have an opportunity to go to such a prestigious place.”

Prior to his midweek offer, Crawford has been getting to know defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.

Ferrell was hired in February after being a defensive line coach at Akron, where he was a standout defensive lineman. After college, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’ve been talking to their d-line coach, coach Ferrell, and we’ve just talked about their values and core beliefs and just what sets them apart from a lot of these other schools and that led to me getting on the phone and talking to the head coach, coach Schiano,” Crawford said. “And we talked about how Rutgers has a different identity from a lot of schools in the way that they help their players grow as athletes but more importantly as men. And how he believes that I have the qualities and values that they want at Rutgers so he offered me a scholarship.”

Following the offer, Crawford has been actively learning about Rutgers. He’s hoping that a spring visit can be made.

“After getting the offer, I’ve started to do some research on the program and it’s been really good just seeing them continuously getting better and better each year,” Crawford said. “No (visit) date set yet but I’d like to get up there for a spring practice and if all goes well, then an official.”

