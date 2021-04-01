Maryland center Chol Marial has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Maryland center Chol Marial enters the NCAA transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Maryland 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial announced on Wednesday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

"All love to Maryland and the amazing team and coaching staff at Maryland. With that being said l have decided to enter the transfer portal," Marial wrote on Twitter.

— Chol Marial (@MarialChol) March 31, 2021

Though his size and impressive wingspan made Marial an intriguing prospect for Mark Turgeon in College Park, Marial failed to ever make a big impact. In two seasons, he only made one start and was taken out of the rotation later in the season as the Terps played with a smaller lineup.

In 18 games during the 2020-21 season, Marial averaged 1.6 points per game and 1.1 rebounds as transfer Galin Smith took the majority of center minutes. Marial played in 13 games as a freshman after getting surgery for stress fractures in both legs in September 2019.

“We enjoyed having Chol as part of our program the past two seasons,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Chol has been a tremendous teammate and always brought a positive attitude. I understand his desire to seek more playing time and wish him nothing but success in the future.”