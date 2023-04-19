Maryland CB Deonte Banks reportedly visited Jaguars

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks perfectly fits the tall, long, and athletic mold that Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke covets in a defensive back. So it’s not too surprising that Banks made a stop at TIAA Bank Field during his pre-draft tour of teams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Banks is a 6’0, 197-pound corner with 31 3/8-inch arms and he starred at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.35 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical jump.

Those traits showed up on the field too, as Banks allowed only 26 receptions on the 60 times he was targeted during the 2022 season.

While many mock drafts have Banks off the board in the first 23 picks, the Terps corner has frequently been paired with the Jaguars in the cases where he’s available with the 24th pick.

Jacksonville has little depth at the position after cutting ties with former starter Shaquill Griffin earlier in the offseason. The Jaguars have a rising star in Tyson Campbell and a presumed starter in the other side with Darious Williams, but the rest of the depth chart is mostly comprised of inexperienced or inconsistent players.

