Maryland Bracketology: What do the Terrapins need to make the NCAA Tournament?

A year ago the Maryland Terrapins celebrated their first Big Ten title in program history and with it were on a path to, potentially, their best NCAA Tournament seed since winning the championship in 2002. This time around, the Terrapins are having to scratch and claw just to make it into the Big Dance.

Bracketologists across the country are split on if the Mark Turgeon-led Terps are worthy of making this year's March Madness. And despite the team's impressive stretch of road victories against ranked opponents, that may not change as the team creeps closer and closer to Selection Sunday.

Currently, Maryland is 9-8 (3-7 Big Ten) only tied for 12th place in the conference. Playing near a .500 record is never a good thing for teams with tournament aspirations. Most teams wouldn't be in consideration based on the number of losses alone. However, playing in the best conference in the country, they are consistently competing against top programs night-in and night-out. A pair of wins could skyrocket their odds.

Here are where some of the top bracket experts project Maryland as of this writing. Two have the Terps barely in the bracket, the others within the first eight teams out of it.

ESPN: No. 11 seed (Last Four In)

CBS: First Four Out

SB Nation: No. 11 seed (Last Four In)

Bracketville: Next Four Out

Most, but certainly not all, of the teams surrounding them on their seed lines are other Power 5 opponents. Programs like Seton Hall, Stanford, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Indiana are all in a similar position to the Terps. While this means those teams will have records and metrics that will be nearly identical, the bubble now will be far different a month and a half from now.

It also means while Maryland can get a boost quickly, so can the teams they're competing against.

Story continues

But being in the Big Ten is a huge benefit. Most wins could vault the Terps up a seed line at this point. Eleven of the league's 14 teams are in the top 50 of the NET rankings, the top metric the committee uses to select the NCAA Tournament field. That was evident in each of their three road victories against ranked teams.

Those rankings determine the 'Quadrant' designation for games based on who is the home, neutral or road opponent in a matchup, rewarding teams for challenging matchups. Quadrant 1 is the best and the most opportunities for those types of games are in good conferences. To put that in perspective, only Maryland, Kansas, Rutgers and Northwestern of the 340+ teams have nine or more Q1 games so far.

Here's where the Terrapins stack up:

NET records

Record in Quadrant 1 games

3-7

Record in non-Quadrant 1 games

5-1

Using this metric, their worst loss was at home to Rutgers. Few bubble teams in the country can say that. The issue is their lack of total wins to offset losses.

Most of their Q1 opportunities are gone, but there are still several Q2 games on their docket. Nine games remain on the schedule, as of this writing four are Q1, four Q2 and their home game against Michigan State is surprisingly a Q3 game. Those Q2 and Q3 games are essentially must-wins if the Terps want to have a chance to make March Madness.

Other metrics have Maryland in a similar position as the NET. And, generally, to be comfortable with an at-large berth, one must be in the top-35. Everyone between 36 and 50, depending on the year, is what most consider the bubble.

NET: 37

KenPom: 44

BPI: 56

Barttorvik: 55

Fortunately for Maryland, the NCAA rescinded their rule of all at-large teams needing a .500 record or better. That would place the ultimate pressure on the Terps as they are quickly falling behind in their conference.

Winning cures everything, but it guarantees one thing going forward the Terps. No matter how good their opponents are, it's clear they have to win more games than they lose to even have a chance. Their conference prestige won't bail them out there.