Maryland beats Michigan State for first conference tournament win since 2016

Terps beat MSU for first conference tournament win since 2016 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Terps are moving on.

Maryland overcame a slow start on Wednesday to defeat the Michigan State Spartans in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, marking the Terrapins' first conference tournament victory since 2016.

The Terrapins were led by standout performances from their junior guards, Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, who scored 19 and 21 points, respectively, on the afternoon. The Spartans were led by a 19-point performance from forward Malik Hall.

EA and Wiggs combined 😍



39 points

11-22 FG

16-17 FT

13 reb

6 assists pic.twitter.com/ulUhFMhW0k — Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) March 11, 2021

The win over Michigan State also likely solidifies Maryland's place in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps likely had the résumé to get into the Big Dance, anyway, but two crushing losses to Northwestern and Penn State to conclude the regular season pushed Maryland back on the bubble.

Maryland will face the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The two squads faced one another twice in the regular season, with Michigan winning both of those contests by double digits.