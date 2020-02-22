Maryland basketball to host College GameDay for first time in 15 years

It's happening, folks.

For the first time in 15 years, ESPN College GameDay is coming to College Park.

Maryland basketball, currently ranked 7th in the AP Poll, is hosting Michigan State, formerly number one in the polls, Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The Terps played at Michigan State on February 15, also a College GameDay game, in East Lansing. This is only the second time ever College GameDay game has visited a rematch in the same season, after last year's Duke-Virginia game.

It's also Maryland's second-ever time hosting the broadcast, with the last game coming in 2005. It's the fourth time they've been involved on a College GameDay broadcast, the third of which comes against the Spartans.

As enthusiastic as fans are, head coach Mark Turgeon and his players are equally excited.

"We are thrilled to have been selected to host ESPN College GameDay next week," Turgeon stated in a press release. "It will be an incredible day for our program, fans and community. We can't wait to show Rece, Jay, Seth, LaPhonso and the rest of the crew what College Park is all about!"

The game against the Spartans was already big for Maryland's Big Ten championship chances, and the matchup has been sold out for weeks.

Now, it's one of the biggest games in College Park in more than a decade.

