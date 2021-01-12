Maryland basketball game canceled by coronavirus outbreak at Nebraska

Terps game canceled by COVID-19 outbreak at Nebraska originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Maryland men's basketball game against Nebraska on Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cornhuskers program, both schools have announced.

The announcement comes a day after Nebraska canceled its Wednesday game against Illinois and two days after the Terps defeated then-No. 12-ranked Illinois for their second top-15 road win of the season. Now at 7-6, Maryland was seeking to use this newfound momentum to propel it toward putting together an end-of-season run before the Big Ten Tournament.

The two programs are working with the Big Ten to find "a mutually agreeable date" to play the game, according to the team release.

Four other Maryland games have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, all of which have come from positive COVID-19 results from their opponents. Those canceled games came against James Madison, George Mason, Towson, and Monmouth.

The Terps' next game is slated for next Tuesday against Michigan in Ann Arbor.