Maryland parts ways with men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon

Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down effective immediately.

Maryland announced Friday that it had mutually parted ways with Turgeon and that former Kansas great and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning would take over on an interim basis throughout the rest of the season. Turgeon has been at Maryland since the 2011-12 season.

"After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men's Basketball program," Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. "He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He's a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives."

Maryland has opened the 2021-22 season with a record of 5-3. The Terrapins lost to George Mason in November and have lost back-to-back games to Louisville and Virginia Tech. The Terps have failed to score 60 points in either of those games.

"Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished," Turgeon said in a statement. "It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you."

Maryland has made the NCAA tournament in five of Turgeon’s seasons with the school and was the regular season Big Ten champion in 2019-20 before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Terps were 17-14 in 2020-21 and beat UConn in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Alabama in the round of 32.

Turgeon came to Maryland from Texas A&M where he spent four seasons. The Aggies made the NCAA tournament in all four of his seasons with the team and won at least 24 games in each of those seasons. Before he was at A&M, Turgeon coached at Wichita State for seven seasons and at Jacksonville State for two seasons. He has a career record of 476-275 as a head coach dating back to 1998.