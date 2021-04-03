Maryland basketball adds transfer big man Qudus Wahab from Georgetown

Maryland basketball adds transfer big man Qudus Wahab originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Maryland Terrapins finally have their big man, and they didn't have to go far to get him.

Qudus Wahab, a transfer from local rival Georgetown, committed to Mark Turgeon and the Terps Saturday morning. Rumors had been swirling for a couple of days that Maryland was in a good position to add Wahab, but the big man finally made things official over the weekend.

Wahab commits to Maryland one day after reports surfaced that head coach Mark Turgeon would be signing an extension to stay in College Park beyond the final two years of his current contract.

The center averaged 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a sophomore on 59.1% shooting. He upped those numbers to 15.4 points per game and 9.0 rebounds in postseason play across the Big East and NCAA tournaments.

Wahab will immediately slot into the starting center position at Maryland. The Terps outperformed expectations in 2020-21, but they were hamstrung by a lack of any post threat on either offense or defense all season long. In a conference like the Big Ten that is littered with high-quality big men, adding a player like Wahab was priority number one for Turgeon this offseason.

The Terps' outlook for 2021-22 is still murky considering how many decisions are yet to be made. Maryland would still like to add a quality point guard, though they've already missed out on Tyson Walker and Bobby Pettiford Jr. They are also awaiting NBA Draft decisions from their rising senior backcourt in Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, both of whom are already 22-years old.

Darryl Morsell also has the option to play a fifth year without counting against the scholarship limit. If the dominoes fall the right way for the Terps, however, they could enter next season with their deepest, most talented roster yet under Turgeon and be considered favorites in the Big Ten. But they could also be facing another rebuilding year if things go badly.

As of now, Turgeon still has one scholarship to work with in the ever-growing transfer portal. There's a long offseason ahead for Terps fans, but this is as big of a start as they could have hoped for.