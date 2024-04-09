Maryland-based four-star receiver is offered by USC

USC has its eyes on a future receiver. 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver Romero Ison from Baltimore had over 2,600 yards of total offense last season, including 69 catches and 20 touchdowns. He is now a target for the USC Trojans.

Romero Ison has offers from USC, Penn State, Boston College, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Indiana among others.

Ison is ranked as the No. 86 receiver in the Class of 2025 and the No. 15 player in the state of Maryland. The Trojans have made a lot of progress in recruiting to the defense. If there is one position group where the Trojans have had some recent success in recruiting on the offensive side of the ball, it is at the running back position. The Trojans added two new running backs over the past weekend to balance out their offense-versus-defense recruiting ledger. USC does need to bring in some receivers, however, to balance out the running back gains it has made. This is a chance for the Trojans to further augment their roster.

Junior SZN Highlights

2,653 yards, 69 rec, 20 TDshttps://t.co/MGzOCJvosj pic.twitter.com/9h0FzwL6N3 — Mero “Ro” Ison (@meroison3) December 2, 2023

