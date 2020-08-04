Maryland's University Health Center initiated an on-campus screening for 227 student-athletes and staff on July 27th resulting in no positive tests for COVID-19.

Maryland Athletics continues a phased approach to return student-athletes to campus, by working with the University Health Center to conduct regular COVID-19 testing. Overall to date, Maryland has tested 964 student-athletes, coaches and staff totaling only 12 positive tests.

Maryland is stable for now - but things are not looking as good for Big 10 rivals Rutgers and Michigan State as a COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread. The Michigan State football program announced on July 22nd football workouts were suspended after a staff member tested positive. Just three days later, the entire football team entered a 14-day quarantine after a second staff member and a player tested positive.

The Rutgers football team remains in isolation through Aug. 8th after positive tests skyrocket to 28 confirmed positive cases. That number nearly doubled from the 15 confirmed cases announced last week.

The Big Ten announced back in early July that it will play only conference games this year in football. Although the conference has yet to confirm when preseason training camps can begin. Given the current circumstances you can understand why.

Stay connected with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Maryland announces no positive COVID-19 results in recent test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington