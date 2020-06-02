Maryland among top five for Utah transfer Both Gach, if he withdraws from NBA Draft

Maryland basketball is among Utah transfer Both Gach's final five schools, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Creighton, Iowa State, Auburn and Minnesota are the other four teams on his list. Gach, who entered his name into the transfer portal in May after his sophomore season at Utah, averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds during the 2019-20 season.

Should Gach choose Maryland, the 6-foot-7 guard could immediately help a Terps roster that has lost a majority of its primary ball handlers and missed out on several transfers and recruits. Additionally, his size would allow him to potentially play the three or four as well, that is if he is granted immediate eligibility.

However, the Terps aren't just competing with four other college programs for Gach, but the NBA as well. Gach had entered his name into the NBA Draft in early April. Typically by this time, players would either withdraw and maintain eligibility or continue on to the pros. Due to the coronavirus pandemic pausing the NBA season, things are a little different for 2020. The deadline for players to withdraw is undetermined at this time and will likely be influenced by the league's date of resumption.

Until that happens, it could be a waiting game between Gach, the Terps and other teams involved in his final decision.

