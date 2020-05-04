Maryland among three finalists for top 2021 QB recruit Caleb Williams

The Maryland Terrapins are on a recruiting hot streak as of late, bringing in commitments from local stars like Marcus Bradley and Demeioun Robinson, both four-star defenders from local powerhouse Quince Orchard.

Mike Locksley's class is currently ranked 14th in the entire country, made up entirely of local players from the DMV. The potential crown jewel of this unprecedented 2021 recruiting class? Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams.

247Sports No. 1 QB Caleb Williams has trimmed his list to #Oklahoma #LSU and #Maryland. Where do things go from here? The latest: https://t.co/yyvRgCEO9Q — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 4, 2020

The Gonzaga product is ranked by most as the top quarterback in the 2021 class, and a top five player overall. Williams, a dual-threat quarterback, has good size, a strong, accurate arm, mobility, excellent field vision and strong leadership skills. In short, he's the total package.

Adding Williams would be a major coup for a program that has struggled to capitalize on local talent in the past. But those past recruiting failures, and the team's 3-9 record in 2019, would quickly be forgiven if it can pull in Williams, who rates as the most talented quarterback prospect to come out of the area in a decade.

Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery are emphasizing their strong relationship with the Williams family, who is also considering Oklahoma and LSU in his final three. Of course, LSU just wrapped up one of the best seasons in college history behind the best statistical quarterback season ever by Joe Burrow. And Oklahoma is on an incredible quarterback run under Lincoln Riley, with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts putting forth three straight terrific, Heisman-level seasons.

It's an uphill battle for Maryland, as the Sooners are considered favorites by most experts. But as Locksley has shown time and time again, you can never count him out when it comes to recruiting the DMV. Battles like this are exactly why he was hired to rebuild the Terrapins program.

Williams is hoping to make a final decision by the end of the summer, but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the plans of all recruits hoping to find their college home.

